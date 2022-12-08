17 people share the coolest thing they've ever done for a total stranger.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the coolest thing you've done for a total stranger?" people were ready to brag about their favorite good deed. Remember: buying a drink for the person behind you in the Starbucks line to "pay it forward" usually only stresses the barista out more than it makes someone's day, but it's the thought that counts, right?
I used to go to a drive through coffee shop on my way to work every morning. While I was waiting to order I saw a dude in the car behind me with a his kid and they looked like they were talking and the dad sadly shook his head and the kid sadly drooped his head, he was probably like 9 or 10. I'm thinking the dad doesn't have enough to get his kid a little hot chocolate or something.