17 people share the coolest thing they've ever done for a total stranger.

Helping a stranger out for no reason other than giving back to the vicious and enchanting cycle of karma can be a highly rewarding endeavor...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the coolest thing you've done for a total stranger?" people were ready to brag about their favorite good deed. Remember: buying a drink for the person behind you in the Starbucks line to "pay it forward" usually only stresses the barista out more than it makes someone's day, but it's the thought that counts, right?

1.