'Ignored' daughter won't to go to sister's graduation: 'it makes me want to throw up.'

I did not even have time to study on my own as much of my life at home revolved around taking care of my sisters.

I managed to graduate and immediately took a retail job that I am still at today. My youngest sister graduates this weekend and my parents asked me to attend. The thought literally makes me want to throw up.

By the time my youngest sister hit highschool, my middle sister no longer lived at home, and she was on state benefits. That meant my parents suddenly had all the time and money in the world which they used to get my youngest sister in an amazing, private highschool.

They gave her tons of support and she is graduating with honors and has an offer to attend an ivy league college. It may be childish, but I do not feel like it is fair at all.