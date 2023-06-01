Woman misses surprise graduation party, exposes dad, 'he never celebrated me until now.'

The truth hurts, and it certainly doesn't make everyone look good.
When it comes to family affairs, it's often the family members who are in the most denial about their behavior that act like the truth is an attack. Instead of accepting responsibility for their behavioral history, they'll lash out and frame a truthful memory as a form of personalized slander.
She wrote:
AITA for not attending my graduation party and telling everyone why when they asked?
My family has not celebrated anything to do with me since I was 12 years old. My dad and his new wife had a baby that year and I was kind of forgotten about. I would get birthday presents and such but no party or anything. I got used to it and started a tradition of celebrating with my friends. We would go see movies or whatever.