Woman won't let husband's parent watch 'her' baby; 'I don't trust them.' AITA?

If my parents are going to make the drive and care for the dogs, it would be best to leave the baby in her home that she’s familiar with and not tow her three hours away to his parents.

However I️ did voice to him that outside the logistics I️ was also just not comfortable with his parents watching the baby. I️ don’t know them well though they haven’t given me any like child abuse red flag vibes, if anything his mom is too coddling.

I️ told my husband that I️ recognize I️ have a bias to my parents because they raised me so I️ know how they parent, react, I️ know them as people.