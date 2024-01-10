'AITA for not telling anyone what my mother wanted at her funeral, because it was expensive?'

Grief brings up some big feelings, and they can come out in intense ways.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling anyone her mother's final wishes for her funeral. She wrote:

"AITA for not telling anyone what my mother wanted at her funeral, as it would have been so expensive?"

My mother wanted a very particular funeral, and only communicated this with me. When she passed, I didn't share her wishes with her partner as they were very extravagant and I knew he would want to do all of it. We planned a beautiful funeral for her, but it wasn't exactly as she had described to me and a few features were missed out.