Man snaps at cousin for posting about his late dad on Father's Day, 'we wanted privacy.'

Defining social media boundaries after someone dies can be complicated. Some people enjoy using the platforms as a way of grieving a death, processing with their network, and even spreading the word.

Others find the onslaught of questions and comments stressful, and prefer to keep announcements and feelings around death offline. There's no 'right' or 'wrong' way to do it, as it's all situation, the most important thing is to honor those most affected by the death.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for calling out his cousin for posting about his late dad on Father's Day.

He wrote:

AITA for being furious that my cousin posted about my dad on Father's day?