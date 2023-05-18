Woman skips BIL's 'memorial' for his late child after he undermines the death of her BF.

Grief is not a competition. But as with all experiences, there are people who try to turn it into one as a way of further validating their own personal pain.
Turning pain into a competition is always going to be a lose-lose for everyone involved, and that same energy would always be much better used expressing empathy and solidarity instead of comparing scars or undermining someone else's trauma.
She wrote:
AITA for not wanting to go to my BIL's daughter's memorial birthday because he makes grief a competition?
I (20f) don't get along with my BIL (John-32m) anymore. He's been with my sister for 6 years and it's only recently that our relationship has gone down the drain. For some context, when John was 19, him and his ex-girlfriend (Jane) were having a baby. Unfortunately, she died at 2 months old due to severe birth complications.