Woman skips BIL's 'memorial' for his late child after he undermines the death of her BF.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 18, 2023 | 6:32 PM
Grief is not a competition. But as with all experiences, there are people who try to turn it into one as a way of further validating their own personal pain.

Turning pain into a competition is always going to be a lose-lose for everyone involved, and that same energy would always be much better used expressing empathy and solidarity instead of comparing scars or undermining someone else's trauma.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for skipping her brother-in-law's memorial birthday for his deceased baby since he turns it into a grief competition.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to go to my BIL's daughter's memorial birthday because he makes grief a competition?

I (20f) don't get along with my BIL (John-32m) anymore. He's been with my sister for 6 years and it's only recently that our relationship has gone down the drain. For some context, when John was 19, him and his ex-girlfriend (Jane) were having a baby. Unfortunately, she died at 2 months old due to severe birth complications.

