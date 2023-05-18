Woman skips BIL's 'memorial' for his late child after he undermines the death of her BF.

Grief is not a competition. But as with all experiences, there are people who try to turn it into one as a way of further validating their own personal pain.

Turning pain into a competition is always going to be a lose-lose for everyone involved, and that same energy would always be much better used expressing empathy and solidarity instead of comparing scars or undermining someone else's trauma.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for skipping her brother-in-law's memorial birthday for his deceased baby since he turns it into a grief competition.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to go to my BIL's daughter's memorial birthday because he makes grief a competition?