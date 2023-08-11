Widower threatens to cut mom off after she tells granddaughter to ask for 'new mom.'

There is no time limit on grief. It comes in waves, and there's no clear path to grappling with the pain of missing someone you loved. The best thing you can do is have grace for yourself, feel the feelings, and try to focus on the activities and people who bring you joy now.

For loved ones looking on, it can be hard to watch a family member or friend sink into the depths of grief. However, trying to force them out of it can majorly backfire.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his mom he'd move away and never speak to her again if she didn't stop trying to set him up.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my family I will move and they will never see me or my daughter again if they don't stop trying to set me up?