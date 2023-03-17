Woman refuses to stop taking pics in locker room; calls offended party 'Karen.'

A flustered woman came to Reddit to ask if she had overreacted in a distressing situation.
u/Accomplished-Bend316 writes:
I mean, basically the title, but now the lady is calling me out as a Karen online, but here are the details from my perspective:
I got out of the shower and went back to my locker to change. I'm in a towel. There's a women taking pictures of herself near my locker and a couple mirrors. I ask her to stop a few times, but she can't hear my until I raised my voice (headphones).
At this point, I'm upset, and I'm certain she felt attacked, but instead of stopping and saying sorry she shoves her phone in my face, says they aren't of me, and continues to take pictures.
Now I'm even more uncomfortable and almost crying... I'm in a locker room, in a towel, trying to change, and she's taking pictures. Manager happens to walk in, so I tell her what's going on, and the lady and I get into again. I was not cool and calm... I will admit that, but neither was she.