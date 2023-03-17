Woman refuses to stop taking pics in locker room; calls offended party 'Karen.'

Snapping photos of ourselves everywhere all the time has become incredibly common. But when do others have the right to tell someone to stop taking selfies?

A flustered woman came to Reddit to ask if she had overreacted in a distressing situation.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for getting upset with a lady for taking photos in the gym locker room?"

u/Accomplished-Bend316 writes:

I mean, basically the title, but now the lady is calling me out as a Karen online, but here are the details from my perspective:

I got out of the shower and went back to my locker to change. I'm in a towel. There's a women taking pictures of herself near my locker and a couple mirrors. I ask her to stop a few times, but she can't hear my until I raised my voice (headphones).

At this point, I'm upset, and I'm certain she felt attacked, but instead of stopping and saying sorry she shoves her phone in my face, says they aren't of me, and continues to take pictures.