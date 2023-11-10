Man refuses to leave gym after woman tells him he's 'intimidating,' she leaves. AITA?

A full gym can be a major pain to navigate, but a nearly empty gym can feel downright creepy.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not leaving the gym after a woman asked him to. He wrote:

"AITA for not leaving the gym after a woman was intimidated by me?"

I (26m) work a job in a remote location. I stay at a camp with around 600 people. There is an attached gym that is a 5-minute walk from my room. It is a decent size gym with basketball courts and two weight rooms and a track upstairs. I had the day off so I went to the gym to kill time. When I went to the gym there was 1 other person that I saw. We were both in the weight room.