Woman tells gym 'creep' to leave her alone; he says, 'I thought we were workout buddies.' AITA?

So yesterday while at the gym he comes up to me again while I’m in the middle of a set of goblet squats and he taps me on the shoulder to get my attention. He snuck up behind me and did it so it really startled me and I dropped the weight. I finally had enough and snapped.

I took my headphones off and told him to leave me the f*ck alone. He told me he was just trying to say hi and I guess he was embarrassed or something because he just walked out of the gym after that. I found that weird because didn’t you come to workout too?