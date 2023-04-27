Woman wants to boot old man off gym machine he often hogs 'because of the principle.'

When a frustrated professional found her limited gym time being derailed by a sedentary social club, she came to Reddit to ask:

'WIBTA (Would I be the A-hole) for asking an older gym goer to move so that I can use a machine?'

KlaranBinx writes:

I (36f) am lucky enough to work from home and use my “lunch break” in the afternoon to go to the gym and get my workout out of the way, then eat at my desk when I get home.

I go to a small-ish gym. There’s a variety of equipment to use, but only 1 of every machine there. Since I am on my lunch break, I only have a limited amount of time to get my stuff done every day. I try to stick to a routine each time I go.