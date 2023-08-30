Barber refuses to shave his head for cancer patient's Instagram video, kicks her out.

We are living in a time of endless social media content, which means at any turn, you could stumble into someone with a camera who wants to include you on their channel. Consent, it seems, has taken a backseat to non-stop content creation. And this shift can create a lot of awkward social situations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to shave his hair for a client's video. He wrote:

'AITA for refusing to shave my hair for a client who's a cancer patient?'

I (21M) currently own a barber shop and have found myself in a very weird situation, I was scheduled an appointment by a father of a cancer patient who is currently under-going chemotherapy and feeling very saddened by the situation, I decided to refuse any payment and give the girl her haircut for free however that's not the problem.