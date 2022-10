Spooky Season is upon us and if you haven't had time to slowly sip a pumpkin-spiced coffee while gazing longingly at a pile of dead leaves from a park bench and contemplating all your choices in this fragile, temporary life--it's time to book your reservaton for the haunted hayride...

The stress of planning the perfect Halloween costume as an adult can be a frustrating investigation into "why is everything 'slutty?'" and "I can't believe I'm officially old enough for my high school wardrobe to be a costume for kids at the local Spirit Halloween."