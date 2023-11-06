Man throws full out fit after losing costume contest to a dog; friends say 'we're done.'

CeasartheClown
I am genuinely losing my mind here. So I love Halloween, I love making costumes and put a lot of effort into it. My friend hosted a big Halloween party at her place and said there would be a costume contest for who had the best Halloween costume under 50 dollars.
3rd and second place would win 25 dollars and first would win 50 dollars. So not a huge money prize, but enough to offset the price of the costume and to me it was more about the fun of the game. I wanted to win so I pulled out all the stops and went as Zoro from One Piece and only had to buy 40 dollars worth of material.
When I got to the party, I saw other costumes and there were some fierce competitors but honestly, I think I had the best costume. I thought maybe it was too obscure to people who don’t know anything about anime and that might not go well, but it was a good costume.
When the winners were announced, I got second. This bummed me out kinda, but hey I still did well and again, if I had went with something more ubiquitous maybe people would’ve got it. However the issue arose when they announced first place. First place was a dog dressed like a pirate in one of those sh!++y party city pirate costumes.
So if I had lost to another person, I wouldn’t have cared. But I had a few drinks in me and my inhibitions were lowered AND IT WAS A FVVkKING DOG. So I out loud asked the host “really? The dog one?” And she was said yes and was gushing about how cute he looked. I said that it was a dog and it didn’t even have a say in what it was going as. I told her that this didn’t seem exactly fair.
She told me to lighten up and that it was supposed to be fun. I told her that it’s ridiculous she’s about to give the 50 dollar prize to the owner for spending 20 bucks on a cheap Walmart dog costume when me and whoever was in third place actually made our costumes.
She got mad that I called her ridiculous and things kinda escalated into a full blown argument that required my friend breaking us up. I was then kicked out of the party for embarrassing the host like that.
So I don’t think I’m the ahole because like obviously that’s not fair. If it was a dog costume contest, but having a bunch of people compete and lose to someone’s inbred bulldog is so fvvkking unfair. I think I was justified in saying what I said. People there said that I should’ve just taken the $25 and called it a day. AITA?
Nerdy_Scot
YTA. I respect the work you put into your costume for the money you saved doing so. I also understand that you were frustrated with the whole situation and the alcohol didn’t help but here’s the thing: You lost to a dog. Get over it. Your friend clearly likes dogs over people and regardless of what the dog was dressed as, it probably would have won anyway.
You recouped some of the money you spent. Apologise to your friend, the dogs owner and anyone else you got into an argument with. There will be other Halloween parties in the future, maybe just accept the invites for ones that are no pets allowed.
PenaltySquare2414
I think OP is actually a cat...
Zestyclose_Truth9999
YTA. How old are you to be THIS pissed off at coming second place in a Halloween costume contest? You can't be 23. Seriously, people lose to toddlers, dogs, cats — even a plant or two. It's... seriously not a big deal unless you're attending an actual competition, not some fun thing set up in someone's home. If you can't regulate your emotions, then you deserve to be kicked out of every party you attend.
VeeEyeVee
That was the first thing I went back to double check after reading the post - age. This can’t be from a fully functioning adult. This is such a stupid thing to get all bent out of shape for.
DevaOni
YTA, and an entitled one for ruining a party. If you want a competition - go to a completion, a house party is not that. Also grow up, you are taking this way too seriously. I would not invite you to any party ever again to be honest.
Same_Ostrich_4697
Poor OP clearly takes himself too seriously. I mean giving the dog first place is kind of a joke. It's funny how low effort it is. But they gave him second place so they clearly thought his costume was the best.
This is his opportunity to make some jokes about how the dog clearly had the better costume, how he'll have to really work on his costume next year to beat Fluffy. Suggest that next year he'll dress as Fluffy as a pirate and then he's a shoo-in. Hey OP, if you make jokes and are fun to be around then you will make friends and get invited to lots of parties.
Instead, over the indignity of losing to a dog and losing out on 25 bucks, he embarrassed himself, alienated his friends, and almost guaranteed that he won't be invited to parties in the future. Hopefully OP can realise he made a mistake, can lighten up, apologize, and his friends can accept that. Otherwise I fear he's fucked his social life pretty badly.