Wife refuses to let husband wear Halloween costume, 'it's too revealing now.'

The black and gold compliment my skin tone really well, and I think I'd look dope with the eyeliner and the crisp short beard while I still only have a couple greys! I changed my mind about the nWo costume and bought the Pharaoh.

Important background info: I've been on a diet since last summer and lost 45 pounds since then. Our daughter loves to be carried, and picking her up all the time has made my arms pretty huge too.

I also have some pretty good leg muscles, probably from being overweight for many years. I also started a stricter two week diet to try to knock off another 3-4 pounds and a Creatine load to add a little extra arm size too! I'm planning on looking as good as possible in this costume.