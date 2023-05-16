Woman snaps at husband over lackluster Mother's Day, he says 'you're ungrateful.'

We all want to feel appreciated, and oftentimes it doesn't take much.
A simple word of affirmation, a small card, some flowers, or a coffee date will suffice in showing care and appreciation. This is why it stings extra hard when someone is resistant or neglectful about doing the bare minimum.
When you've been living in a dynamic of resentment and neglect long enough, it can lead to an emotional boiling point.
She wrote:
AITA my husband says I was being ungrateful for his Mother’s Day efforts. I say that there was almost no effort?
My husband is my kids’ (11f, 14m) stepdad. He’s been with me since they were 4 & 7. Mother’s Day comes. I get up first to make coffee. Husband gets up an hour later and little by little kids get up. By 10 am, I’ve gone to the gym and we are doing yard work. 14 year-old took his headphones off long enough to ask me when I was running him to a friend’s grad party later.