Woman snaps at husband over lackluster Mother's Day, he says 'you're ungrateful.'

We all want to feel appreciated, and oftentimes it doesn't take much.

A simple word of affirmation, a small card, some flowers, or a coffee date will suffice in showing care and appreciation. This is why it stings extra hard when someone is resistant or neglectful about doing the bare minimum.

When you've been living in a dynamic of resentment and neglect long enough, it can lead to an emotional boiling point.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping on her husband because of his lack of Mother's Day effort.

She wrote:

AITA my husband says I was being ungrateful for his Mother’s Day efforts. I say that there was almost no effort?