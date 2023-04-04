Man tells sister he won't help feed her kids unless one stops being vegan. AITA?

Healthy food for children is a nobrainer, but finances don't always allow for it.

One man was happy to help his sister who was struggling financially. Her four kids made the job of parenting costly and so he wanted to help. But he was fed up with feeding one of his sister's kids expensive food. One of her four children decided to go vegan. While he has nothing against veganism, the expense is significant in the country they live in; especially considering their already tight budget. He feels the cost of specialty food for one of the children is taking food out of the mouths of the other siblings. He wants to cut of financial help if they won't eat cheaper food.

AITA for refusing to help my little sister until my niece stops being vegan?

Dry-Lychee6844