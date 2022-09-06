Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 food experts debunk the diet-related myths that many people swear by.

16 food experts debunk the diet-related myths that many people swear by.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 6, 2022 | 5:02 PM
ADVERTISING

From the pizza-blotters to the "glass of milk with dinner every night" people to the bagel scoopers...many of us are deeply confused about food and nutrition...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Nutritionists, dietitians, and other food experts, what are some food myths most people believe?" people were ready to share the food-related lies that many of us still blindly follow. Do you really have to wait 30 minutes after eating to swim? Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? We may never know...

1.

That all fats are unhealthy - Sabertooth472

2.

Cold water does not make you gain weight. It's water. It has 0 calories - [deleted]

3.

That fat is the enemy and low-fat foods are good for you. Low-fat just means there’s generally more sugar in your food which then means an insulin spike, so you actually end up in this constant game of wanting more food or sugar. - nano_singularity

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content