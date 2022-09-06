16 food experts debunk the diet-related myths that many people swear by.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Nutritionists, dietitians, and other food experts, what are some food myths most people believe?" people were ready to share the food-related lies that many of us still blindly follow. Do you really have to wait 30 minutes after eating to swim? Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? We may never know...
That all fats are unhealthy - Sabertooth472
Cold water does not make you gain weight. It's water. It has 0 calories - [deleted]
That fat is the enemy and low-fat foods are good for you. Low-fat just means there’s generally more sugar in your food which then means an insulin spike, so you actually end up in this constant game of wanting more food or sugar. - nano_singularity