16 food experts debunk the diet-related myths that many people swear by.

From the pizza-blotters to the "glass of milk with dinner every night" people to the bagel scoopers...many of us are deeply confused about food and nutrition...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Nutritionists, dietitians, and other food experts, what are some food myths most people believe?" people were ready to share the food-related lies that many of us still blindly follow. Do you really have to wait 30 minutes after eating to swim? Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? We may never know...

1.

That all fats are unhealthy - Sabertooth472

2.

Cold water does not make you gain weight. It's water. It has 0 calories - [deleted]

3.