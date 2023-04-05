18 people share the personal hygiene hack that they wish more people knew about.

People who take their shoes off on planes, roommates who have seemingly never learned the concept of washing a dish, or an overall lack of deodorant--sharing enclosed spaces with fellow humans can be a treacherous journey...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some hygiene tips you wish more people knew?" people were ready to share the cleanliness tips and tricks that everyone should follow. Yes, we can all see you when you leave the public bathroom without washing your hands.

1.

Perfume is not a substitute for washing and deodorant. - ReplicatedSun

2.

Deodorant goes on before you start stinking - Realistic_Sky3725

3.

You actually have to SCRUB your FEET...just standing in soapy water doesn't actually wash off the bacteria between your toes...if you have stinky feet, this will most likely fix your issue...