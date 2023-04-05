18 people share the personal hygiene hack that they wish more people knew about.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some hygiene tips you wish more people knew?" people were ready to share the cleanliness tips and tricks that everyone should follow. Yes, we can all see you when you leave the public bathroom without washing your hands.
Perfume is not a substitute for washing and deodorant. - ReplicatedSun
Deodorant goes on before you start stinking - Realistic_Sky3725
You actually have to SCRUB your FEET...just standing in soapy water doesn't actually wash off the bacteria between your toes...if you have stinky feet, this will most likely fix your issue...
I didn't learn this till THIS YEAR, I'm 37, I've always had some stinky feet and never knew that i actually had to bend over and scrub my toes and bottoms of my feet.. i now no longer have stinky feet!! lol so basic but also just never occurred to me because i always thought the soapy water i was standing in was enough..