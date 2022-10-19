16 people share the small change that drastically improved their mental health.

Despite what Instagram models might tell you, self care is about more than posing with a face mask in a bubble bath and sipping an herbal tea every two months...
If you're a normal person who doesn't have time to wake up when the sun rises, spend three hours at the gym, and journal all your goals until dinner then it's best to start with some quick and easy adjustments.
making time for self-care might feel selfish until you realize that the world is a better place when you're healthy and happy. when your needs are met, you can show up as a better version of yourself, and everyone around you reaps the benefits of your intentionality.