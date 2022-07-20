18 doctors and patients share the funniest thing someone said under anesthesia.

Coming out of surgery can make people make ridiculous, YouTube-worthy observations, but doctors get a front row seat to the "are you a centaur or my mom?" show...

So, when a Reddit user asked anesthesiologists of the internet, "what was something you won’t forget hearing from someone that was under?" doctors and patients everywhere were ready to share the funniest, weirdest, or most memorable anesthesia-induced rants.

1.

Am an anesthetist. Woke up a 70-year-old patient who got a penile prosthesis implant for erectile dysfunction. First thing out of his mouth in his post surgery stupor was to request a private room and find out when he could "take this baby out for a test drive". He was a happily married jokester - sarahcookiestealer

2.