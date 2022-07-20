18 doctors and patients share the funniest thing someone said under anesthesia.

So, when a Reddit user asked anesthesiologists of the internet, "what was something you won’t forget hearing from someone that was under?" doctors and patients everywhere were ready to share the funniest, weirdest, or most memorable anesthesia-induced rants.
Am an anesthetist. Woke up a 70-year-old patient who got a penile prosthesis implant for erectile dysfunction. First thing out of his mouth in his post surgery stupor was to request a private room and find out when he could "take this baby out for a test drive". He was a happily married jokester - sarahcookiestealer
Was recently under for abdominal surgery. My partner of 17 years who I dearly love was the first face I remember seeing when coming out of anesthesia... I looked at him & said "who the f**k are you & why are you staring at me?" He's still laughing... - rockchalkjayhawk8082