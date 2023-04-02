Guy asks if he was wrong to give woman unsolicited advice in gym; she was upset.

"AITA for offering a woman advice in the gym?"

Last night, I was at the gym. It was late, around 11ish, so it was just me and this other woman.

She was doing bench press at the bench next to mine with just the bar and was struggling. I took note of this but didn’t think much of it other than thinking that she was probably a beginner and it’s cool she made the plunge to start working out.

After my set, I was resting, and noticed that she was loading up the bar with a 45 pound plate on each side. This immediately seemed like a bad idea: just previously, she was struggling with the bar, so adding 90 pounds to it wouldn’t end well.