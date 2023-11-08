Teen fat shames adults for criticizing her parentally mandated diet and fitness regimen.

I just lost my sh!+ and said "I am happy not looking like Jabba the Hutt. I am attractive but more importantly I am healthy, I will live a long life free from medical issues and I feel great inside. My body is what the human body is supposed to look like and yeah my dad might push us, but that's because he cares and I am grateful I don't look like the rest of his family."

She cried so my aunt yelled at me saying body shaming is bad, I said she is the biggest fvvking hypocrite as she and her daughter constantly criticize and make fun of us. My dad came in and screamed like a drill instructor and kind of scared everyone there who just left.