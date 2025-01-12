Man diagnosed with large brain tumor opens up about journey from diagnosis to surgery. UPDATED 3X

So I have a giant brain tumor. The good news is it is accessible for the surgeon to remove without cutting into the brain.The surgeon expects me to make a full recovery!

My brain surgery is scheduled for the beginning of may. I am so relieved that I am not going to die. But I'm still really nervous and sometimes I'm sad. Sometimes I don't know how to feel.

Three weeks later, the OP returned.

Hi guys, I promised an update post surgery and here it is 😀 My surgery was this morning and it went very well. Even though the surgeon had told me beforehand that everything should be fine, I had been having intrusive thoughts. I kept thinking what if this or what if that. When I lay on the bed in the operating room and they had the oxygen mask on, I was really afraid.