Man diagnosed with large brain tumor opens up about journey from diagnosis to surgery. UPDATED 3X

My doctor just called and told me. He says its probably benign, but he's not sure. It looks benign in the pictures at least. He says a neurologist will contact me soon with more info. I hope "soon" means today or tomorrow.
My wife is out shopping. She will be home in 20 minutes and then I will tell her. We have two boys, 9 and 11 years old. I want to tell them tonight, I don't want to hide this from them. I don't want to traumatize them, but I think they need to know. Wish me luck.
Last week I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. I've had my ups and downs since. Today I met with my brain surgeon for the first time and he showed me pictures of the tumor.
The bad news is, it is a very large tumor, 26mm in diameter (if you are American, that is about equivalent to a tablespoon). He said there were size classes where less than 10mm is considered small, 10-25mm is large and 26 - 40mm is giant.
So I have a giant brain tumor. The good news is it is accessible for the surgeon to remove without cutting into the brain.The surgeon expects me to make a full recovery!
My brain surgery is scheduled for the beginning of may. I am so relieved that I am not going to die. But I'm still really nervous and sometimes I'm sad. Sometimes I don't know how to feel.
Hi guys, I promised an update post surgery and here it is 😀 My surgery was this morning and it went very well. Even though the surgeon had told me beforehand that everything should be fine, I had been having intrusive thoughts. I kept thinking what if this or what if that. When I lay on the bed in the operating room and they had the oxygen mask on, I was really afraid.
But then the next thing I know, I am waking up in the post op, wake-up room. In my mind I did a golf celebration "Yesss, still here". My vision has already cleared about 90% of the way. I will stay in the hospital for a week for monitoring, but it is all looking good. I will be just fine 🙂
I want to thank all of you who reached out. Those that shared their own experiences and also those that offered well wishes an kind words. I read every comment and during a pretty rough time in my life, they really helped and made me feel better 🙂 I am so grateful ♥️
This is a pretty long one, I decided to write it all out, just so I could kind of close this chapter and move on. My first post about this was before I even told my wife and the comments were really helpful. So if anyone is interested in the full story, here it is.
Last spring I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. I had been having some annoying and unusual problems with my vision but my eye doctor couldn't find anything wrong with my eyes.
I went to a second eye doctor but he couldn’t find anything wrong with my eyes either so he ordered a CT scan of my head just in case. I wasn’t really worried and was almost positive that it was something stress related. I’m 40 years old and people around me were all having strange stress related issues so it had to be that.
A couple of days after my CT scan the eye doctor called me up and told me that there was a tumor in my pituitary gland that was causing pressure to my optic nerve. He said that I would need brain surgery to remove the tumor.
I started shaking. I asked him where exactly the tumor was located and if it was accessible. He said “Well actually it is in the very center of your head. These kinds of tumors are usually removed by an operation through the nose.”
I took the news quite hard. When he said “in the very center of your head” I took that to mean the tumor was in the very center of my brain. He didn’t know much more about it but told me that he would send a referral to the neurosurgery ward and that I would be contacted by a brain surgeon soon.
I drove home trying to plan out how I would break the news to my wife and decide if and how I would tell my two sons aged 9 and 11. At this point I was 100% certain I was about to die.
I was too afraid to google anything since I just couldn’t handle seeing the bad news I knew in my heart I would find. I sat on the couch as I waited for my wife to come home from work, trying my best not to let my sons see the tears coming from my eyes.
When my wife got home I was able to fool her into joining me in taking the dog for a run to get her out of the house and away from the boys. As I was about to stop the car she asked conversationally if I had heard back from the eye doctor.
I stopped the car and told her that actually I did hear back and proceeded to tell her the news. She was devastated of course. There was a lot of other stuff going on in our lives, neither of us were prepared for this.
Later that night we sat down with the boys and told them the news also. I had debated if I should tell them, but I have such a great relationship with them, I couldn’t keep something like this from them. I knew they would have wanted to know, and if it turned out for the worst, it would be better to give them time to process rather than waking up one day with me gone.
They were shocked initially but all in all they handled the news well. Later that night we played board games together and were able to laugh and have fun just like we usually did. In hindsight I think they never really believed that anything terrible could happen.
Kids are a bit like that. Optimists at heart. Over the next few days I told other people close to me, like my parents. Every time I tried to put as positive a spin on it as I could, even though I didn’t feel it myself.
Every time I was alone with nothing to occupy my time, the thoughts would come tumbling down on me. I kept thinking how unfair this was to my sons who deserved to have a normal childhood. Now I was about to royally eff that up by dying. My cousin lost his mom when he was 11 and he never really recovered fully. Will they have to deal with that too?
I started to feel like I had cancer everywhere and the brain tumor had metastasized from somewhere else. I could feel the cancer in my abdomen. I tried to tell myself that I was probably imagining things and that it was probably just something non serious. But I was overruled by a thought saying: “That was what you thought about the vision problems silly, no this is serious. You are going to die.”
I made peace with the fact that I was dying. I hoped I would have at least 5 or 10 more years. Then I could properly prepare my boys. Just a few more years would mean so much. I started to view every day as a gift. I would revel in the small things we take for granted like walking to work on a beautiful day. A raven cawing subtly from atop a lamppost while the breeze caressed my skin.
About a week later I heard from the brain surgeon. He told me more about the surgery and he was actually able to convince me that my prognosis was in fact quite good. He said that he had performed many surgeries like that and he had a 97% survival rate with his patients.
Seeing as I was young and in good shape, my chances were even better than that. He did also tell me that the tumor was quite large, almost 3 cm in diameter so that worried me a little bit. He booked a date for my operation only 3 weeks later which I was very thankful for.
I will never forget the day of my surgery. I told the nurses that I was very nervous about the surgery and to please give me some really strong anti anxiety meds. They gave me a Sobril which did not help even a little bit. I waited in a room of people who were also on their way to surgery. Finally a nurse called my name and asked me to follow her.
For some reason I thought they would make me lay down in a hospital bed and then roll me into the operating room. So I was quite surprised as I followed her through a couple of doors and found myself standing in front of the operating table and about 8 people who were there for the surgery.
One of them asked me to lay down on the table but as I did she said “no the other way, the pillow is for your knees not your head”. They then asked me to say my full name and asked if I knew what type of operation I was there for.
I remember being very awkward when I said I was there to have a brain tumor removed. I was unprepared for the question but I know they ask it to make sure there isn’t a mix up where they perform a surgery on the wrong person.
As the anesthesiologist was hooking me up I was so afraid. I could feel the tears streaming from my eyes even as I was trying my best to act normally. I think my lip was shaking a little bit also. I remember her stroking my forehead and telling me everything was going to be alright and that I was in good hands.
For some reason all my fears had returned and as everything was about to go black, I wondered what would await me on the other side. Would I wake up with a massive brain injury? Would I be handicapped? Would I never wake up?
I woke up 4 hours later in the recovery room and I was feeling great. I was so happy to be alive and I could hardly believe that I barely felt a thing. I could even breathe through my nose, even though the surgery had been performed through the nose.
My brain surgeon came in to check on me and loopy as I was I said to him: “Heyyyy man, great job!” I offered him a fist bump and he laughed as he first awkwardly began for a handshake before transitioning to a fist. “You rock man.” I told him. He and the recovery nurse laughed it off as he headed off to his second brain surgery of the day.
“What an awesome guy.” I said to the nurse.
“He sure is.” She agreed, smiling. “Not saying anything negative about the other surgeons, but him, he is something special. He always makes such an effort and takes such good care of his patients.”
“Wow” I thought. “A brain surgeon and a good person. What a guy.”
I had none of the expected negative side effects from my surgery and only needed to stay in the hospital for five days total.
I recovered relatively quickly and was back to work only 3 weeks after my surgery. I could have taken more time off but I actually really love my job and couldn’t wait to be back.
As the weeks went by I couldn’t help but feel how strange it was that this chapter was actually over. After all the fear and anxiety it was so weird to have made it out without any ill effects. Like a beached fish ready to die, only to be picked up and tossed back into the water. Life just resumed normally as if nothing happened.
It’s now been a year since I first started noticing the problems with my vision that started all this. I still have some lingering issues with my vision but after all that has happened, I don’t really care. It’s just a little annoying, it doesn’t preclude me from working or doing other things. I will take it.
In some ways I feel now like I was a bit of a drama queen about all this. I am in a reddit thread for people with brain tumors. There I sometimes see stories from people who really did get handed a death sentence.
That really puts things into perspective. A pituitary gland tumor is probably the easiest type of brain tumor to remove. It can barely be called a brain tumor since it is in the pituitary gland that is attached to the underside of the brain but not part of the brain itself. Sometimes I think about what if I met someone who got a real brain tumor. Would they judge me for having it easy? Probably not I guess.
In any case, looking back, 2024 was still sort of a rough year. Even with the enormous relief after the surgery and the incredible eventual outcome. I’ve realized I’m still recovering from everything mentally. There has been some extra strain on my family, just from all the added stress on top of everything else. But I can feel it's getting better.
Sometimes I remember moments from the time before I had the surgery. Moments when I hoped I would get at least 5-10 more years to live. And especially the moment when I was laying on the operating table with tears running from my eyes as the anesthesiologist caressed my forehead, telling me softly that everything would be alright. I think 2025 is going to be a good year, I think everything is going to be alright.
Oof. I needed to read this. I'm heading into the unknown, myself. I'm taking this as a sign that things will be okay for me, too.
I wish you all the best.
You’ve got this! It’s always scary leading up to these things. Then you get through it and you’re like “how in the hell did that happen?” And then it fades into a weird dream.
Choice_Evidence1983 (OP)
Sending you lots of love and prayers as you face the unknown!
Thank you all so much for your well-wishes. My health issues aren't brain related, but since I was having my first pre-op appointment the next day (today), I took this as a sign that things will be better than I fear.
I'd rather not get too in depth into my medical issues, but let's say that one medical issue led to them finding a lump and a normal test led them to find another lump, all within a couple of weeks of each other (neither lump are anywhere near each other).
They both need testing and I can only do one at a time. Since I'm a near professional worrier, my brain has been giving me the worst case scenarios. I'm trying to find some balance in my outlook - new year, new outlook. Well, I'm trying anyway. Once again, thank you all and may you all have the best, too.