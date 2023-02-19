Man calls girlfriend 'selfish' for 'partying' after he learned of his diagnosis.

AITA for not canceling my plans after my boyfriend learned about his diagnosis?

I (25F) work in event planning so I always get invites or tickets to go high end events. There was a huge event coming up that I was really excited to go to! I asked my boyfriend (27) 3 days before the event to accompany me and he said yes.

So originally, the plan was my boyfriend, my step sister and myself. On the day of the event, he said be had a doctor’s appointment so he isn’t sure if he can still attend. I said No Problem and and I waited for him to return home. A couple hours later he texted me and said he has something to tell me.