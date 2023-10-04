Woman cuts elderly woman in bathroom line, people get mad, she says 'it's an emergency.'

There's no cute way to put it: when you got to go, you got to go.

At times, this means overriding all social codes in order to care for your ailing stomach.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for stealing the stall from a disabled person. She wrote:

"AITA for cutting the line and stealing the handicap stall from a disabled person?"

I’m not kidding: On Friday, I was shopping at this Ranch99 store and it has restaurants in it. I've been having some stomach aches but not sure why, thought maybe it was my period soon. It's an Asian shop and it was also autumn moon festival so it was crowded.