Woman cuts elderly woman in bathroom line, people get mad, she says 'it's an emergency.'

There's no cute way to put it: when you got to go, you got to go.
At times, this means overriding all social codes in order to care for your ailing stomach.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for stealing the stall from a disabled person. She wrote:
I’m not kidding:
On Friday, I was shopping at this Ranch99 store and it has restaurants in it. I've been having some stomach aches but not sure why, thought maybe it was my period soon. It's an Asian shop and it was also autumn moon festival so it was crowded.
Suddenly, I HAD to go. I left everything in a cart in the aisle and ran for the bathroom. There was a decent-sized line but I just ran forward and cut in front of everyone. There was an elderly woman who was about to make her way to the handicapped stall but I rushed forward, blurted out "I'm sorry, I really need to go."
She tried to protest (along with other people in line), but I disregarded them and ran in and locked the door. It was followed by explosive d!@rrhea that was very audible to everyone. The grandma and all the other guests were hurling insults at me for being disrespectful and saying I was horrible for cutting in line but honestly, it felt like an emergency.
Was I an AH for cutting all the people in line to the bathroom and essentially stealing the stall from the grandma?
Dapper_Cantaloupe_34 wrote:
ESH - yeah, it's not ideal and if I was in line and you cut in front of me, I'd be pissed. At the same time, as soon as I heard that explosive di@rrhea, I'd be like yeah, that makes sense. When you gotta go, you gotta go. If you had shit yourself while waiting in line, everybody would wonder why you didn't just got to the front. No one wins here.
Opposite_Lettuce wrote:
NAH. You're not an AH for doing what you had to in an emergency, to avoid sh#$ting your pants. They're not AHs for being pissed as you for cutting the line. Personally, if I was waiting in line and had the option to let someone cut or risk them exploding d#@rrhea all other themselves and therefor, the shared public bathroom, I'm letting them cut.
KyotoDreamsTea wrote:
NTA. D*mn if you do. D*mn if you don’t. It was a crappy situation to be in but due to your urgency, I find this excusable.
Linzy23 wrote:
NAH only thing you could've done differently was yell as you were running "I've got diarrhea I've got di@rrhea!" lol, embarrassing sure but no more embarrassing than them hearing you actually having the expl0sive di%rrhea. And if I ever heard someone in clear bathroom distress I would shut my dang mouth and be glad they chose to cut in line rather than sh#$ting on the floor or in their pants!
NeedsItRough wrote:
NTA. If this happened to me I'd be relieved you cut in front of me. I'd rather the p0o be in the toilet than all over the floor.
Clearly, OP is NTA here, it's just a crappy situation.