Woman doesn't want her mom kissing her baby because of her cold sores. AITA?

Being told not to kiss your grandchild is a tough pill to swallow.

One mom told her mother that she didn't want her kissing her 3-year-old on the cheek because she was worried about her transmitting her cold sores to her cheek. The Center for Disease Control reported in 2016 that over 50% of the population HSV-1 or HSV-2 and other organizations have since reported higher numbers. While it is an unpleasant condition, it is clearly not uncommom. However, this mom was simply trying to protect her child from unnecessary risk. When she told her mother she could not kiss her granddaughter on the cheek, however, she was deeply hurt.

My mom won’t stop kissing my daughter in her cheek, and she gets cold sores.

Independent_Escape19