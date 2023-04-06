Woman doesn't want her mom kissing her baby because of her cold sores. AITA?

One mom told her mother that she didn't want her kissing her 3-year-old on the cheek because she was worried about her transmitting her cold sores to her cheek. The Center for Disease Control reported in 2016 that over 50% of the population HSV-1 or HSV-2 and other organizations have since reported higher numbers. While it is an unpleasant condition, it is clearly not uncommom. However, this mom was simply trying to protect her child from unnecessary risk. When she told her mother she could not kiss her granddaughter on the cheek, however, she was deeply hurt.
So my mom is 40 years old, she’s been getting cold sores since she was a child, and her outbreaks are infrequent now. Her last outbreak was almost 2 years ago. I have a toddler who’s 3 years old.