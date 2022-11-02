Woman in recovery from eating disorder serves 'trigger-free' food, guest is unhappy.

When this woman is annoyed with one of her guests who disrespects her menu, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for having a dinner party and not using garlic for the food while still drinking alcohol?"

This is extremely weird and I apologize in advance for how stupid you’re going to think this whole thing is. I can’t believe this became a conflict.

With the weather being so nice I decided it’d be nice to have a fun little dinner party. I invited everyone and their SOs if they had them.

One of the SOs is Rick. I have always gotten along with him just fine, but he is one of those guys who tries to make the most bizarre things into his entire personality. The biggest one is that he’s a “huge garlic guy.” He’s one of those guys who makes a huge deal out of how he uses 400 cloves of garlic in a dish.