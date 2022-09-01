Woman with dog allergy has person with guide dog removed from flight.

It's hard to have an allergy, but it's more difficult when your allergy gets in the way of your daily life. That said, what if you are on a flight and your allergy disrupts someone else's flight? Is that ever okay? When this woman with a dog allergy does just that she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to give up my seat on a flight due to a person who has a guide dog and is visiting a family member in hospital due to the fact that I have a dog allergy?"

I won't be going into specifics, since I'd rather avoid being identified.