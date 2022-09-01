Someecards Logo
Woman with dog allergy has person with guide dog removed from flight.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 1, 2022 | 4:46 PM
It's hard to have an allergy, but it's more difficult when your allergy gets in the way of your daily life. That said, what if you are on a flight and your allergy disrupts someone else's flight? Is that ever okay? When this woman with a dog allergy does just that she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to give up my seat on a flight due to a person who has a guide dog and is visiting a family member in hospital due to the fact that I have a dog allergy?"

additionalplan423 writes:

I won't be going into specifics, since I'd rather avoid being identified.

I have a severe dog allergy. I can have varying disease of severity when it comes to my reactions when I'm exposed to dogs. In short, being in a closed environment with a dog is out of the question.

