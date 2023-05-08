Woman says her doctor removed her fallopian tubes without her consent.

This story was posted in the subreddit r/legal. The shorthand NAL in the comments below stands for 'Not a lawsuit.'

MamaOfTwo1995

Last year, I gave birth to my second child. My husband and I agreed that we didn't want any more kids, so I asked to have my tubes tied. I knew that if I changed my mind about not wanting more kids 1, 5, 10 or even 20 years later, I could have it reversed (yes, I know reversals don't always work, I did the research and knew what I was asking for).