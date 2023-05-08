Someecards Logo
Woman says her doctor removed her fallopian tubes without her consent.

Amanda Hurley
May 8, 2023 | 5:26 PM
This story was posted in the subreddit r/legal. The shorthand NAL in the comments below stands for 'Not a lawsuit.'

'Dr removed my tubes without my consent'

MamaOfTwo1995

Last year, I gave birth to my second child. My husband and I agreed that we didn't want any more kids, so I asked to have my tubes tied. I knew that if I changed my mind about not wanting more kids 1, 5, 10 or even 20 years later, I could have it reversed (yes, I know reversals don't always work, I did the research and knew what I was asking for).

My Dr scheduled the surgery, and I signed all the consents. Every single consent, every single paper I signed said 'Tubal Ligation', which by definition is 'a procedure that involved tying, clamping or cutting the fallopian tubes in order to prevent future pregnancies'.

Sources: Reddit
