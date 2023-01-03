Health executive suffers from her own 'inhuman' policy demands doctor commit fraud.

American health insurance is complicated and expensive. Copays, in-network providers, and pre-existing conditions fuel the ever-complicated fire. One thing is true. The less care you get, the more money insurance companies make off of you.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one healthcare exec gets a little taste of her own medicine (pun intended).

OP writes:

This happened years ago. I am an OB/GYN in a busy suburb of San Francisco. One of my patients was the vice president of a large health insurance corporation. She was a dynamic executive who climbed the corporate ladder quickly. One of her special talents was reducing healthcare benefits for patients.

She initiated a policy where women who underwent cesarean section would be discharged in two days rather than the standard four-day hospital stay. Shortly after having in vitro fertilization, she found herself pregnant with twins. During one of her office visits, I mentioned the new two-day policy.