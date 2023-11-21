Husband thinks wife is in love with her female best friend, confronts her. + Update 2X

They kept the relationship a secret, pretending to be only best friends, until my wife's parents found out and separated them. Her friend moved to the capital that year and they never saw each other again. But for what my wife said and showed, they never stopped loving each other.

At some point in the conversation, my wife stopped calling her friend by name and, without realizing, she started calling her "Mi amor." This hurt me because, in all the years we have been married, she never called me anything like that.

I asked her if she was cheating on me with her friend and she said that they never kissed or anything but I'm sure she's emotionally cheating me. She doesn't know what that concept is, so she really believes she's not doing anything wrong.