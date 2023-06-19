17 people share the heartwarming story of a secret good deed they paid forward.

4.

I work in a movie theatre, one day a mom came in with two children who seemed absolutely thrilled to be there. I was working the concession stand and they were next in line.

The mom was looking at the menu with a sort of disappointed look, then she ordered a small Icee and a small popcorn which came out to around ten dollars. She was digging around her bag pulling out an occasional dollar bill.

She seemed extremely upset and told me to just take off the Icee. The look in the two little boy's faces were so sad but they didn't say anything or complain about it. Instead of charging her for the small popcorn, I got them a large popcorn and three large Icees so they could refill them, all free of charge.