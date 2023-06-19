17 people share the heartwarming story of a secret good deed they paid forward.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's a good deed you have done that most likely no one noticed?' people were ready to share their best anonymous act of kindness.
Back when I used to smoke, I noticed that a park near my house often had cigarette butts littered all over the kid's area. It bothered me as a smoker, and I used to go out there at night a few times a week and spend an hour or two with a trash bag picking up cigarette butts and other garbage that I found. - PavementBlues
I used to take all the 'sh*tty' foster dogs no one else wanted to deal with. I spent a few weeks loving them and training them. I was really really good at it. People that adopted them think they just got lucky with a dog from a good home. Naw I saved them for you and gave you a family member you probably would have written off before - [deleted]
At my previous job when I had to take public transport to get to work, I was descending some stairs and noticed that there was a wallet sitting on a lower step. I picked it up and saw that there was a corner of a $50 bill sticking out.
Considered what to do with it. I took it to the store kiosk but they said I had to take it up to the security desk which was back up the stairs. The bus I had to take had just pulled up. I sighed and ran back up the stairs.
Had to knock on the door a bunch because the guys inside didn't seem too interested. Told them that I found a wallet on the stairs, got a halfhearted thanks as he took it and closed the door. Had to wait another 20 minutes for the next bus and was late to work. No idea if the guy got his wallet back. - Sakurarcadia
I work in a movie theatre, one day a mom came in with two children who seemed absolutely thrilled to be there. I was working the concession stand and they were next in line.
The mom was looking at the menu with a sort of disappointed look, then she ordered a small Icee and a small popcorn which came out to around ten dollars. She was digging around her bag pulling out an occasional dollar bill.
She seemed extremely upset and told me to just take off the Icee. The look in the two little boy's faces were so sad but they didn't say anything or complain about it. Instead of charging her for the small popcorn, I got them a large popcorn and three large Icees so they could refill them, all free of charge.
When I handed all of it to them she looked so shocked and grateful and repeatedly thanked me and began explaining that she had just gotten out of jail and wanted to take her kids out to a movie after not seeing them for so long. She told me that I'm in her prayers and began walking off with her kids to their movie and I never saw them again.
The reason why I was so sympathetic is because I had been in a similar situation in my childhood. My parents were never wealthy (potatoes and ground beef almost every night for dinner) so I knew how those kids felt getting their own large Icee, and how their mom struggles just to go out for a night with her kids. Also sorry for the formatting, I'm typing this on my phone in bed -SlyStones
I gave a homeless man $200. My daughter passed away and during the whole ordeal the funeral home I used accidentally overcharged me without me noticing. So I unexpectedly got a check in the mail from them. I went and cashed the check and handed the money to a homeless guy in the parking lot.
I already thought it was gone, so it wasn't hurting me not to have it and I wanted to do something nice for someone else in memory of my daughter. The guy I gave it to didn't even know the amount, I handed it to him crumpled up and got in my car.
I also made a point to never tell anyone I did this. If you do something nice for someone else and then brag to everyone, you are really doing it for yourself. I actually really suck at keeping secrets, so I'm glad I get to cheat a little here - Metalmorphosis
I give free swipes to people on my monthly metrocard for the subway - ScarletKiwi
I get paid to be a carer for 96 yr old Lady, I only get paid to assist in Personal Hygiene, housework and medication management. I have pretty much sorted all her house in preparation for her death, in archiving all her family history, photo albums and reading old letters (as she's blind) for her.
So her home won't be in a shambles once her family come in on this time. Love her to bits and any thing she asks I do. Even serving her guests afternoon tea and putting fresh flowers in living room and by her bed. - Betty5boop
On two separate occasions, I saved a child from drowning. Both times at a Hollywood party where the adults were too drunk and distracted to notice. I was the only one who saw them under the water sinking and panicking. - CrazyMoFoWriterDude
When I worked at a health food store I would sanitize all of the shopping carts and baskets. People put their food and children in those things and I don't think stores ever clean them bleah - highly_caffinated
I don't charge folks for water even though I'm supposed to. Something about asking money for a necessary part of life just bugs me. - Spitfyre32x
Made a substantial anonymous contribution to the memorial of someone who recently passed away. Most of this person's friends and family would not even recognize me as a person with the means or connection to make a donation of this amount. - reg-o-matic
My apartment complex only has one assigned spot, so I park across the lot so my gf can have the spot when she gets home from work and not have to do the 1/4 mile walk when she gets home. After like 6 months, I don't think she's still ever noticed I do that. - Awesometothemaxx
Back when I was more religious, I would save 10% of my money to give to the church. I had banked several thousand dollars with the intent of giving it to them, but I instead sent it anonymously to one of my best friends after his wife died of cancer. I feel really good about being able to do that but I never wanted him to feel awkward about it. - sonstone
For some reason, lost dogs find me. Over the past two years I've found and returned six lost dogs. Not surprisingly, I never got a reward. But what bothered me was that none of the people seemed overly thrilled that their lost dog had been returned to them. If my dog got out I would be sobbing and overjoyed if he was returned to me. - PorkRollQueen
I'm a lunch lady. I used to sneak money into some of the younger kids' accounts so they could buy the snacks we sometimes put out for sale when they're nearing expiration.
I did it because there were a few really sweet kids who never had any money in their accounts. The way it's set up, they put the item on their tray and when they enter their pin, if it shows they have a zero or negative balance, I have to take it off their tray and tell them I'm sorry they can't have it.
And I really was and still am sorry. It started with a couple of kids who lost both of their parents within the same year. Everybody was just too sad and broke from funerals to keep up on the payments. There were a few who were on free lunch and always reeked of cigarette smoke. I judged.
In all honesty, there were also a couple of hateful little bastards who I imagined must be that jaded and cynical FOR A REASON by the ripe old age of 6. I figured they could stand to have one thing go their way every once in awhile for a change.
It's a non-issue now because payments are now mostly made online, and the ones that aren't are closely scrutinized. I miss being able to make a kid's day so easily just by making it so they got to count themselves among the haves for a minute. I still remember what it's like to be 6 years old and be the kid who knew not to even ask because 'We can't afford that right now, Baby. Mommy's sorry. Maybe next paycheck.' - [deleted]
A young mother in the community was struggling so I went to the veterinary clinic and paid her vet bill because I was afraid she was going to have to get rid of her dog. It was such a sweet little dog. She never knew. - adagirlshel
A local family's son had his bike stolen at school. My husband and I knew they weren't home one afternoon. We put a $100 bill in an envelope with a note that said it was for his new bike and a nice lock to keep it safe and popped it in their mailbox, unsigned.
We saw the nice post they made on Facebook about how grateful they were and how excited he was. It was a nice feeling made even better by the fact that it was anonymous.
There was no pressure for them to thank us, no praise from others, just a happy kid and relieved parents. No kid should be without a bike, especially when someone just takes it from them. - Csquared211