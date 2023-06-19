21 people share the most motivating and heartwarming life advice they ever received.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the single best piece of advice you've ever heard?' people were ready to share the inspiring words of wisdom that they'll never forget.
'Your success in life is largely dependent on how many uncomfortable conversations you're willing to have.'
My former boss told me this when I was denied re-enrollment to my university to finish my degree. He encouraged me to take a day off from work, drive down to the university, and negotiate with them in person about the ordeal.
Being a very non-confrontational person, I would never have done this on my own. Sure enough, I spoke to the offices about it and I was able to enroll. He later used this line again when he had to lay me off because of financial constraints. But thanks to the same advice, I was planning on leaving work anyways to attend school full time. - the_krug
The answer is always no, until you ask. - andorooski
The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second best time is today. - zazzlekdazzle
'Have more than you show, speak less than you know' - AlterAlias1
'In order to get something you never had, you have to do something you've never done.' - PM_ME_ANIMAL_FACTS
To know who your true friends are, look for the ones who say good things behind your back and bad things to your face. - -LifeOnHardMode-
Live in reality as it is, not as you wish it was. This little snippet really changed how I approach life in my early 20s. - [deleted]
Every person you meet has lived am entire life before that moment. Remember that. - ArtisaNap
'Once you learn something, no one can take it away from you.' It really resonated with me, since I grew up with instability and uncertainty. - mizredds
“Don’t worry about controlling your emotions. Control your actions.” This was from my geometry instructor when I was a sophomore in high school. He was the kind of guy who spent 80% of class time discussing mathematics, and 20% talking about life. He was an excellent teacher, and one hell of a human being.
The goal, I think, of parents in the area where I grew up was a kind of steely-eyed stoicism. Conceal your anger, ignore your lust, show no fear, show no weakness, be strong, strong, strong.
Being awash in hormones, I could do none of those things, and I was beating myself up constantly. I think most kids in school were under the same pressure.
His advice hit me right between the eyes. The experience of emotions is outside our control, but our response to them is not. Don’t be ashamed of a feeling, but be ashamed if you act like an a$s because of the feeling.
That idea changed everything for me. I passed his insight on to my kids, and I still apply it to my own life decades later. Thanks, Coach, wherever you are. - gegenbesuch
Anything that annoys you when you're dating, you're going to get from both barrels when you're married. - eggre
Someone on an similar thread a few months back posted how his boss always seemed totally at peace in a high-stress enviroment. Totally chill, no mater how messed up things got.
When he asked him about it, the boss said 'Someday, someone you love will die, and everything else will seem totally irrelevant.' Totally morbid way of saying 'Life is too short to be mad/sad/stressed all the time,' but it gets to the point and it's stuck in my head. -acompanyofliars
Be the person you needed in life. Gave me something to think about. - Golden-Sun
'Don't prepare the road for your kids, prepare your kids for the road.' Got this gem after joking about the cat 'going to live on a farm.' And they are 100% correct. Kids need to see how the world really works especially since you are there to comfort them and help them through it. If you shield them until they are out on their own, they are going to have an extremely hard time. - AlphaQUp_Bish
No one who is great at something was always great at it. - scribbyx
When I was about 15 I answered an ad in a local paper about an elderly quadraplegic man needing assistance. Private care CNA type stuff. Worked for him for the next 5 or 6 years. Fred got into a car accident when he was in college (1954 if memory serves correct). Broke his neck, severed his spine. Paralyzed from the neck down.
He said he had two options; sit under the oak tree on his family farm and wait for death, or, make something of himself. He became a state legislature, inventor, and advocate for the disabled.
He told me a story about how he was going back to school after the accident, how he was struggling. One of his professors told him. 'The only measure of a man that matters is from the eyes up.' Still sticks with me after all these years. The hardships he went through, the struggles he had, the unbridled success he had anyway. - ShortyLow
You don't get paid based on how hard you work. You get paid based on how hard you are to replace. - mousicle
Build your own dreams or somebody will hire you to build theirs. - Bobarhino
The grass isn't greener on the other side, it's greener where you water it. Don't spend life daydreaming about 'what could be' in a different place or circumstance. Instead, invest your energy in what is right in front of you and see how it can be cultivated into something beautiful. - Vash-019
'Think of people as if they were actors in a play. The ones who play the part of the ahole, are going to go on stage, do an ahole thing, and walk out. Don't let them make you angry, it's just the part they play in your life.' Honestly helps. Stopped wasting so much energy on hating people, some of them even started to become funny - madkeepz
Warren Buffett had some awesome bits of wisdom yesterday on CNBC. One of them was 'You can always tell someone to go to hell tomorrow.' Basically, wait to cool down a bit before reacting to someone. - DLun203