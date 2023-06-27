17 people share the positive news in the world that most of us aren't thinking about.

So, if you haven't been paying attention to the heartwarming things that are happening every day, here are the best answers to, 'What are the most positive things happening in the world right now that people don't think of?' from Reddit. Unlock the cold and dark chamber where you keep all of your warm and fuzzy feelings...it's time to happy-cry.
Scientists are figuring out ways to make batteries out of crab shell and zinc. Its a way easier process and the materials aren't toxic like lithium and other heavy metals. Plus, the materials are way cheaper to get.
I'm hoping the research getting done into this process keeps going and we see a massive overhaul in EV batteries and other kinds of batteries in general to make things way more environmentally friendly and more affordable - Scretzy
The sun rose again this morning and you are still here. We are glad that you made it. Be kind and make more people joyful. - ifpossiblemakeauturn
The youth is maintaining their rebelliousness into adulthood. It's not a question of if, but WHEN the world is gonna change - Dynablade_Savior
Raptors in North America have made a miraculous comeback since the banning of DDT in the late 70s. Songbirds are still in trouble for other reasons. But it’s no longer a big deal to see bald eagles, ospreys, barred owls etc in many semi rural and suburban areas that they hadn’t been seen in regularly for decades. - scumbagstaceysEx
The world finally spent more money on solar power production than it did on oil and gas production. - PunchDrunkGiraffe
Advances in cybernetic robotics have given amputees functional limbs again. - HoraceBenbow
Simple acts of kindness from normal people. There are many random people who do good and simple acts all the time. Things that make you laugh, smile and believe in this world as a suitable place for the next generations.
The other day I saw a humble gentleman pick up a child who slipped and was crying. He comforted him, cleaned his jacket and continued on his way. This never appears in the news but it is important to know that they do happen. - gabito705
Using 3D printing and other newer tech to build schools and other important facilities in Africa and other places alike. - TheTorontoExplorer
We have more knowledge and connectivity at our fingertips than ever before. Our ancestors may have only had a 5th grade education but we can Google lecture videos of nuclear physics. - DanishWonder
Some 'garage-scientists“ in Germany have invented energy production plants that create green hydrogen from literally every kind of waste you can imagine. It will revolutionize local and state energy production to a never seen before level. - renggram
People are becoming more trauma informed, facing their wounds, and making sure the next generation’s burden will be at least a little lighter. - CandenzaMoon
California's Lake Oroville is now back at being 100% full after being dangerously low from years of drought. - Kevin-W
Coral reefs are being grown back at higher temperatures and scientists at MIT have figured out a reliable and cheap way to desalinate water - Kagartoe
Pandas are no longer an endangered species! - jamesjohnohull
A malaria vaccine has been developed and is currently undergoing human trials. This could save hundreds of thousands of lives a year, many of them children. - AmySmooster
I’m a carpenter by trade and can say the building trades have come along way. In the 12 years I’ve been in I’ve seen huge progress in sustainable building. We now have CLT (cross laminated Timbers) made of young trees that can replace steel in commercial buildings.
A company I worked for also is selling pre-fab strawbale homes that actually have a carbon negative footprint, they actually sequester carbon from the environment. There are also wayyyy more bada$s LGBTQ and women builders! - guitarpenterbear
It’s so easy to repopulate the earth of rare plants now through tissue culture. Two years ago Brazil was freaking out trying to keep their last remaining spiritus sancti plants to themselves and today, anyone can have them in their house and there is no market for poachers. - MomsSpecialFriend