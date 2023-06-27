17 people share the positive news in the world that most of us aren't thinking about.

It's hard to stay positive when the news is constantly telling us that the planet is melting, Orcas are taking over, and robots are stealing all of our jobs, but we all need a daily dose of good vibes...

So, if you haven't been paying attention to the heartwarming things that are happening every day, here are the best answers to, 'What are the most positive things happening in the world right now that people don't think of?' from Reddit. Unlock the cold and dark chamber where you keep all of your warm and fuzzy feelings...it's time to happy-cry.

1.

Scientists are figuring out ways to make batteries out of crab shell and zinc. Its a way easier process and the materials aren't toxic like lithium and other heavy metals. Plus, the materials are way cheaper to get.

I'm hoping the research getting done into this process keeps going and we see a massive overhaul in EV batteries and other kinds of batteries in general to make things way more environmentally friendly and more affordable - Scretzy

2.