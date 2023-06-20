17 positive people share what they do every day to stay inspired and optimistic.

Keeping a positive attitude in tough situations is a true test of strength and patience, and while always seeing the glass half full is often impossible, it's definitely worth practicing...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'How do you inspire yourself to get up, do your best, and stay positive every day?' people who maintain a sunny outlook on life were ready to share their secrets.

1.

Start each day with an easy and attainable little victory....like 10 pushups, making the bed or reading 5 pages in a book.

Then just take it from there without any self judgements along the way. That and success is spending the day how you want it...not how others want you to. - ADrunkMonk

2.

The trick that has worked for me is taking things a day at a time. This may seem like incredibly obvious advice, but I think actually living this mindset makes a huge difference.