'AITA for demanding an heirloom that was promised to me by my great grandma?' UPDATED

"AITA for demanding something my great grandmother promised I'd have from a distant relative, even when it's in her will that it goes to me?"

When my great grandma moved a couple years ago, a bunch of my moms cousins (my second cousins) helped her and took a bunch of stuff without asking my great grandma about it. My mother, grandmother, and I couldn't help in the move because my mom was in the hospital for months straight (shes so much better now). My great grandma will be 96 this year.

Ever since I was a little kid, my great grandma has told me that I would be getting a necklace from her, it was my grandma's first ever diamond that my great grandpa gave her. They lived a happy marriage. The thing was well taken care of for it being around 70 years old.