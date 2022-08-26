16 people share the biggest mistakes they made as teenagers.

Not focusing enough on class, getting too wrapped up in a whirlwind high school romance, or partying a bit too much are all common high school mistakes, but what about the time you got suspended for starting a food fight during gym class?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what was your biggest teenage mistake?" people were ready to share the regrets they have about their "teenage dirtbag" era. Sorry about the time we put a ping pong table on the roof, Mrs. James.

1.

Treating highschool as a obligation and not a opportunity. Not just social but economical gains and your own development are way greater effected by how you view your highschool years. - likea_yeti

2.

I didn't really do much of anything as a teenager. So it's hard to point to anything in particular as that big of a mistake. I would probably say downloading reddit is my biggest mistake. - _MrFish_

3.

Not being more sociable. I’m 25 now and I have no f*cking idea how to make friends - cosimascherry

4.