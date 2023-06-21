Teen begs to drop class because girl with Tourettes 'won't stop barking.' AITA?

My parents and a few classmates are saying I’m TA but I really don’t think I am. Here's what happened. Sorry in advance if my grammar isn’t the best I tried.
I(16f) am enrolled in a summer learning program (it’s basically summer school but with a field day once a week and no homework) and the classes have been going on since school let out, so around 2 weeks.
I was put into the same class as Ava, who has Tourettes. I’ve met her a few times before and saw her around in hallways but we never had classes together before.
She’s nice and I genuinely don’t have anything against her it’s just I can’t concentrate with her in the class.
At first, I sat behind her but I would constantly see her have very sudden movements so I moved to the front only to realize that she also makes a lot of noise. I’m not just saying a small click or whistle now and again. It's constant whistling, random words, and barking?
It’s so distracting and most people in the class laugh it off because we know she can't control it. I knew I wouldn’t be a good fit for that classroom so I asked the counselor there to switch my class to the other one.
She started asking me why and at first I didn’t want to say because I didn't want to come off as rude, but fearing that I was being bullied or something she pressed and I finally told her it was because of Ava. Well, turns out Ava’s best friend was waiting for the counselor outside and could hear our conversation and she told everyone.
I still got my class changed, but a handful of people in my old class are calling me TA for being, in their words, ableist.
I have ADHD, and dyslexia (which is why I’m in the program), and being in a classroom is already hard enough without a constant distraction.
I told my parents what was going on and to my surprise, they scolded me. My cousin has Tourettes and they said they thought they raised me better than to pick on disabled people.
NTA - those who are judging you for being distracted by someone with Tourette’s are the ones who are being ableist to someone with ADHD. Not their business. That class was not your least restrictive environment. Glad you made the switch and hope the classes go better for you!
NTA, Even without ADHD/dylexia if a classmate is a distraction for any reason I don't think it's fair to force any student to have to stay in the class if they can't handle it, especially when they asked to be moved privately.
NTA - they're being ablest towards you.
This is not the disability Olympics it's fair for an ADHD student to be separated from a tourettes one. The counsellor screwed up, there was supposed to be protocol to prevent students from overhearing. I'm sorry that your parents and counsellor failed you here.
NTA. A distraction is a distraction and you’re allowed to remove yourself from a situation where you won’t flourish.
There is another consideration here, though. Ava will have heard about this and she will have some feelings, about you and about herself. I think it’s important to talk to her and clear the air. Not in public. You don’t want people to think this is some performative thing.
I’d ask for a private moment with her and tell her that you know she probably heard about your class switching and that her name came up. That you think she’s a cool person, but that because of your own issues (ADHD, etc.) you want to see if a quieter situation will help.
Thank you, as of right now I’m not sure how to apologize in a way that would be private. Ava has me blocked on instagram and snap, and at the program she’s always with her friends. Right now apparently shes posting vague stories about me, but I could be wrong as I’m getting this information second hand. I’m really just hoping this blows over.
EDIT: Hi everyone, thank you all for commenting I read all of them and I appreciate your imput. I checked my email and tomorrow I have an “urgent meeting” with the program director, counselor and my parents. I saw that Ava and her parents were also in the email chain so I believe they’ll be there too. I’ll update if this gets resolved.