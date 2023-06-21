Teen begs to drop class because girl with Tourettes 'won't stop barking.' AITA?

NTA. A distraction is a distraction and you’re allowed to remove yourself from a situation where you won’t flourish.

There is another consideration here, though. Ava will have heard about this and she will have some feelings, about you and about herself. I think it’s important to talk to her and clear the air. Not in public. You don’t want people to think this is some performative thing.

I’d ask for a private moment with her and tell her that you know she probably heard about your class switching and that her name came up. That you think she’s a cool person, but that because of your own issues (ADHD, etc.) you want to see if a quieter situation will help.

The OP responded here:

switchedmyclass