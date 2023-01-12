16 people debate which 'golden age era' we're currently living in.

While we all go about our daily grinds of too much screen time, it might not feel as though we're living in any special moment in human history, but there are always reasons to be grateful for the present moment...

What should be appreciating now that we'll all look back on later and think "those were the best of times?" We might not ever know for sure, but it's fun to place some bets. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are we currently in the golden age of?" people were eager to guess which artistic, technical, financial, or other life experience we're presently living in "the good old days" of.

Spicy chicken sandwiches and literally nothing else - 3dprintingn00b

Stand-up comedy. Easy access to specials and most comics have podcasts too. - HacksawJimDGN

Everyone being an influencer/content creator - bkang91

