Neighbors rally together to stick it to the HOA with some stinky garbage revenge.

Wow, some people really do not like their HOAs.

A group of neighbors came together to divise a punishment for the new rules that their HOA decided to enact for garbage day. It may have been a little trashy, but they feel like their consciences are clean.

Your trash cans may only be out at specific times!

Chiaseedmess

We live in an HOA, and if you don't, lucky you. We have never had any real problems, they don't do much other than make sure the park and gardens look good.

Anyhow, for whatever reason, they decided to add a new rule. It wasn't needed, but I guess they got bored and wanted something to do. Maybe someone kept leaving their trash cans out all week. Fine, just ask them not to. It's not that hard.