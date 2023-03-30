Neighbors rally together to stick it to the HOA with some stinky garbage revenge.

A group of neighbors came together to divise a punishment for the new rules that their HOA decided to enact for garbage day. It may have been a little trashy, but they feel like their consciences are clean.
We live in an HOA, and if you don't, lucky you. We have never had any real problems, they don't do much other than make sure the park and gardens look good.
Anyhow, for whatever reason, they decided to add a new rule. It wasn't needed, but I guess they got bored and wanted something to do. Maybe someone kept leaving their trash cans out all week. Fine, just ask them not to. It's not that hard.
The new rule states when trashcans can be put out. They can't be out before 6 am on Wednesdays and must be put back before 6 pm the same day.