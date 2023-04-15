Son fights back against HOA to protect mom, 'it was a school project.' AITA?

Back in high school, I was all about my car. Don't get me wrong it was a rolling POS, but it was my car. It had a trade-in value of maybe $5, but it was my car. I was learning how to take care of it, by which I mean I found where the dip stick was and how to pull it. (I hadn't yet moved on to tire inflation. One step at a time!)
One day after school I drove over to my friend's place. We jump out, pop the hood, pull the dip stick, check the oil and it was fine so put the hood back down. I had no idea what an HOA was nor what it meant, I was just a happy ignorant teenager eager to demonstrate how responsible I was with my wheels.