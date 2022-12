The holiday season is upon us, and while this is a time for celebration for many, it also involves hassle and stress that seem unavoidable. Like cleaning up the bristles from a tree, ornaments spewing glitter everywhere,

1. There's a way to avoid getting glitter everywhere if you just put on gloves.

2. Have holiday candle holders that have wax residue in them?

Odd_Bike_5015 says:

Put it in the freezer it’ll pop right out.

3. For those of us that are bad at wrapping gifts.

4. If you have little ones that believe in Santa Clause use this trick to make his footprints.

If you go to little hiccups's website they have all the instructions you'll need to create Santa's footprints in your own house.