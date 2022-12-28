17 people share the new hobbies they'd recommend to others in the new year.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What new hobbies have you picked up this year and would you recommend them to others?" people were ready to share the fun skill or activity they learned that they hope to continue in the new year. Yes, rollerblading is as fun as it looks, people!
Woodworking. I've made things that I've been able to make a quick buck on. I've also been able to make things I've wanted, like a wooden flag, hat rack, etc. - Shangtia
Cloud watching. Got a book to identify different clouds and it's very relaxing just to sit in the backyard, watch the clouds, learn what they are. Definitely recommend. - msbzmsbz
Inline skating. Started in March so I could learn how to play hockey and found how much fun it is just to roll around places. It’s kept me active throughout all of quarantine and I find it fun with how high the skill ceiling is for it.