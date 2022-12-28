17 people share the new hobbies they'd recommend to others in the new year.

It's never too late to learn a new sport, finally get around to playing an instrument, or attempt any other fun activity you've been interested in for years on the sidelines...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What new hobbies have you picked up this year and would you recommend them to others?" people were ready to share the fun skill or activity they learned that they hope to continue in the new year. Yes, rollerblading is as fun as it looks, people!

1.

Woodworking. I've made things that I've been able to make a quick buck on. I've also been able to make things I've wanted, like a wooden flag, hat rack, etc. - Shangtia

2.

Cloud watching. Got a book to identify different clouds and it's very relaxing just to sit in the backyard, watch the clouds, learn what they are. Definitely recommend. - msbzmsbz

3.