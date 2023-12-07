'AITA for demanding the same Christmas present my stepbrother got?' UPDATED

"AITA for demanding the same Christmas present my stepbrother got?"

Here's the original post:

I sound like a real a-hole but I've completely lost my mind over this. I'm 17 and my stepbrother is 17. We both have our driving license. I just found out 5 days ago that my dad and stepmom bought a used car for my stepbrother. They got me a 600 dollar gift card to best buy.

I know $600 is a lot of money but what the hell? Am I crazy or is it super unfair? It's literally the straw that broke the goddamn camel's back. I'm actually so pissed off that I've moved to my mom's house full time. My dad seems to be genuinely sorry and told me he's looking for a car now but that it'll take a while.