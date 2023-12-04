'AITA for opting out of Christmas with my family since my GF wasn't invited?' UPDATED

My mum was taken aback and told me that neither my girlfriend nor the family would feel comfortable having her because they only have met her a few times. Maybe she should wait until next Christmas if we’re still together and they got to know her better.

I asked her if everything was ok, if my gf had done anything wrong because my mum has welcomed my girlfriends in the past, some of them I only dated for a few months. She told me we are adults now and things are different. I told her that I should think about it . “What do you mean think about it?”. I told her that I need to rearrange my plans and call her back.