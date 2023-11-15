'AITA for being upset I won't see my grandkid for Christmas and calling out my daughter?' UPDATED

Slight-Bar-534 said:

NTA. But something importantly missing. No one forgets to tell parents about a pregnancy. My daughter eloped and everyone found out later that day. She and her husband are both introverts and hate attracting attention. But she did tell us she was pregnant

Do you agree with commenters that she might be the AH?

Well, it turns out, everyone who assumed there was info. missing from this story were 100% correct. Because she later shared this update on the situation, and it is intense:

I took everyone's advice and it has been a long week for the family. I gave her a call after a lot of people asked me to reach out again and asked her straight up what she wanted, did she want us out of her life, what is going on and to please be honest. She was quiet for a bit and hung up after saying give her some time. I thought that was the end of it and she would reach out later or never.