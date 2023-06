Congratulations, dads, today is your day. But if Hallmark is any indication — and I blame decades of network sitcoms for this, as well — your hopes, dreams, interests, and hobbies all come down to a few weird stereotypes about the grill and the toilet. Or maybe you really are Tim from Home Improvement.

Either way, below is a little round-up of years of tweets about the oddness of Father's Day. From dads and concerned citizens both.

1.)