Man calls wife 'ridiculous' for boycotting Christmas over custom stocking for her kid.

"AITA for calling my wife ridiculous for saying that she won't attend my family's Christmas over some stockings?"

My mom has a tradition for every Christmas, and that is to get custom stockings of her grandchildren's names (Cody, Mia, Sammy, Alaina...etc...) and hang those stockings near the fireplace.

My wife and I have been together for 3 years. She has a son (my stepkid) from her former marriage. When she found out about the tradition mom has, she said she expects my stepson to get his own custom stocking and be hanged along with the other kids' stockings.

I asked my mom and she said that she loves her step grandchild but does not feel comfortable yet to have a stocking of his name and gang it in her home. Apparently, my wife refused to drop it and chose it as a hill to die on and even told me she would not be attending Christmas party if mom doesn't do it.